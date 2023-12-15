Invasive Yellow-Legged Hornet sightings have increased

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The invasive Yellow-Legged Hornet first arrived in southeast Georgia back in August.

As of last month, it made its way to South Carolina. Since then, numbers have slowly increased, leading officials to ramp up their search.

In late November, a single yellow-legged hornet was found in Jasper County. Now… three more have been found, with a sighting almost every week.

The hornets threaten the agriculture industry by killing pollinators, especially honeybees. Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry is now stepping up their search efforts.

Next week, they will search for nests using drones because the nests tend to be high up in trees. With the hornets being less active during the winter months, now is the time to strike.

“Now, generally this time of year and again when the temperature falls, the nests are not sending out additional queens to basically plant new nests. But if we get some warm days they will, so any nests that we can get lucky and find here during the winter months we’re preventing reproduction of that hornet from spreading in the spring,” said Steven Long, the assistant director of the Department of Plant Industry at Clemson University.

If you think you see a yellow-legged hornet in the Lowcountry or coastal empire, you can report it to either the department of plant industry or the Georgia Department of Agriculture through their web portals.

