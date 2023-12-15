Man who drove military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters unfit to stand trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A development in the case against a man accused of crashing a military vehicle into a building at Fort Stewart.

A new filing from the federal court system shows Treamon Lacy is mentally unfit to stand trial.

The filing says Lacy will be sent to a mental facility for four months.

After that, he will be evaluated again to decide if he can recover enough to stand trial in the future.

He is charged with Theft of Government Property and Damage to Government Property in the case.

