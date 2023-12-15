Sky Cams
Metter Police arrest suspect in home invasion

Caleb De’Raijwan Scott
Caleb De’Raijwan Scott(Candler County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metter Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Caleb De’Raijwan Scott was arrested for the home invasion of a home on South Rountree Street on August 1st.

According to the Metter Police, Scott forced himself into the home of a woman on South Rountree Street, shot at her, and fled.

Scott was also arrested for the burglary of the Synovus Bank on October 10th, a burglary of a home on South Leroy Street on December 13, and the criminal damage of property of Tom Pawns City on October 19th.

While investigating the burglary on South Leroy Street, investigators observed a suspect that matched the surveillance video and made an arrest a short distance away. Further investigation resulted in the above outlined crimes.

Scott is in jail at the Candler County Sheriff’s Office on charges of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of burglary, possession of firearm During the commission of a crime, and criminal damage to property.

