Savannah law firm makes donation to Union Mission’s Parker’s House

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah law firm is making sure people have the essentials they need.

Attorneys at Oliver Maner LLP dropped off a donation at Union Mission’s Parker’s House. They received soap, toothpaste, sheets, blankets and other essential items.

Suzanne Willis, from Union Mission, says these donations are very important because the number of women at Parker’s House is more than double what they expected.

The law firm has held this donation drive for the last three years.

