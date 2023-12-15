Savannah law firm makes donation to Union Mission’s Parker’s House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah law firm is making sure people have the essentials they need.

Attorneys at Oliver Maner LLP dropped off a donation at Union Mission’s Parker’s House. They received soap, toothpaste, sheets, blankets and other essential items.

Suzanne Willis, from Union Mission, says these donations are very important because the number of women at Parker’s House is more than double what they expected.

The law firm has held this donation drive for the last three years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.