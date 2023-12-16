Alee Shriners donates toys, money for the Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another huge donation for kids in need in the Coastal Empire!

Alee Shriners donated money and hundreds of toys to families with kids in the Ronald McDonald House.

This year, Shriners raised over $400,000 for children’s hospitals.

“We are very excited. We were short on Christmas gifts for our children and families and sent the word out about a week ago and our great partners at Shriners said, ‘we don’t think we can do anything much but we’ll try and put the word out’ and of course they are over-delivering and under-promising because it’s going to be a phenomenal day here at the Ronald McDonald house for so many families.”

