Dozens gathered at Bonaventure Cemetery to honor veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening throughout the country Saturday Wreaths Across America.

It’s an initiative that started back in 1992 all to make sure our veterans are never forgotten.

Thousands of people nationwide came together to honor our veterans by placing a wreath at their gravestone.

Bonaventure Cemetery joined in on that initiative Saturday bringing the ceremony to the Savannah area for the very first time.

Dozens gathered at Bonaventure to remember more than 150 veterans buried there.

Organizers say Saturday’s ceremony is much more than the act of placing a wreath at each veteran’s grave but really about making sure they are remembered.

“They say that a solider dies twice. Once when he breaths his or hers last breath and then when their name is spoken for the last time. So, when we place a wreath on the grave, we say their name out loud,” Betty Dixon said.

Organizers say this day is also about teaching the next generation the value of freedom and after they say they’re looking forward to making this a tradition each year at Bonaventure Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.