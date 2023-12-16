First Alert: Wet and Windy Sunday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Friday was filled with sunshine and “on point” temperatures: 64/41 which is where we should be this time of year. It’ll be chilly for a Friday night out, so grab a coat, 50° at midnight.

Daybreak Saturday we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures won’t be as cold as the past couple of mornings with low 40s inland to upper 40s at the coast, 48° in Savannah, and upper 40s south of the Altamaha.

An area of strong area of Low pressure will approach the Florida panhandle Saturday night; ahead of that, expect mostly dry conditions during the first half of Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60s becoming cloudy throughout the day with rain chances really increasing by mid afternoon to sunset from south to north. The Lowcountry could remain dry until after sunset.

The storm in the gulf will develop into a nor`easter with the associated Low moving over northern Florida late at night, all while a surface trough remains along our coast. It will be wet by midnight for all of us; Georgia will receive 1-2″ of rain before Daybreak Sunday and Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties will receive an inch.

The Low will be located near northern FL early in the morning, moving northeast, parelleling our GA coastline during the late morning and SC coastline in the afternoon, while strengthening. It should be just north of Beaufort early in the evening, continuing to lift to the northeast, while accelerating and increasing in strength.

We’re looking at 2-4 inches of rain and even some cities and towns approaching 5 inches including Bluffton, Hilton Head, Tybee, Richmond Hill, Beaufort, Hardeeville and Darien. We’re looking at wind gusts of 30-40mph, some isolated higher at the immediate coast. Expect temperatures start near 60° and not move all that much during the day, perhaps reaching 66° for a high temperature. This system will be out of the Coastal and Empire and Lowcountry by midnight.

As we start the week before Christmas aka Monday, December 18 we’ll have dry, mostly sunny, mild late December weather: 44/60. Then a dry cold front will sweep through Monday night and we’ll have consecutive mornings of below freezing weather: Tuesday 32°, Wednesday 30°, and Thursday 33°.

MARINE FORECAST: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

Saturday...E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25kt, seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain rain likely in the late afternoon. Saturday night...E winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 35kkt after midnight, seas building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. Sunday: rain and isolated storms, E winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming W in the afternoon, seas 9 to 11 ft. Sunday night...W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40kt, seas 9 to 11 ft.

High Surf: Strong onshore winds and hazardous seas will lead to large breaking waves of 4 to 6 ft at all our beaches starting Saturday night. A High Surf Advisory is in place until Monday morning.

TIDES AND COASTAL FLOODING: Elevated tides, and coastal flooding, but Fort Pulaski tide should remain below flood stage with a peak tide at 9.5′ 8am Sunday morning.

Stay Safe!

