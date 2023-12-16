Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter discusses his takeaways from COP28

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re hearing from Georgia Representative Buddy Carter on climate policy.

Carter was one of several lawmakers attending COP28 climate talks in Dubai last weekend.

He says he’s glad that a bipartisan group of congress members attended, giving conservatives more of a voice in a topic they don’t typically weigh in on.

“One of the things that I was encouraged about was that they have acknowledged that we have got to increase our nuclear compacity - that nuclear energy has got to be part of that portfolio. In fact, they went as far as to say that we’re going to have to have three times as much nuclear energy that we have now in order to meet our mission standards that we have set. That’s important and I think that’s progress. Also, the fact they’re acknowledging that it’s not so much the source as it is the emissions and that’s important. We need to understand that we need to be focusing on the emissions and not the source.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin
Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton
Talmadge Bridge
Possible options to replace the Talmadge include taller bridge, tunnel under the river
SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
How UPS drivers get packages delivered in time for the holidays
Caleb De’Raijwan Scott
Metter Police arrest suspect in home invasion

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Savannah
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Savannah
Georgia Representative Buddy Carter discusses his takeaways from COP28
Georgia Representative Buddy Carter discusses his takeaways from COP28
THE News at 11
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Savannah
*
County leaders, state delegation discuss bill that would allow voters to expand Garden City