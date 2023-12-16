Georgia Representative Buddy Carter discusses his takeaways from COP28

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re hearing from Georgia Representative Buddy Carter on climate policy.

Carter was one of several lawmakers attending COP28 climate talks in Dubai last weekend.

He says he’s glad that a bipartisan group of congress members attended, giving conservatives more of a voice in a topic they don’t typically weigh in on.

“One of the things that I was encouraged about was that they have acknowledged that we have got to increase our nuclear compacity - that nuclear energy has got to be part of that portfolio. In fact, they went as far as to say that we’re going to have to have three times as much nuclear energy that we have now in order to meet our mission standards that we have set. That’s important and I think that’s progress. Also, the fact they’re acknowledging that it’s not so much the source as it is the emissions and that’s important. We need to understand that we need to be focusing on the emissions and not the source.”

