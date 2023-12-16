Georgia Southern greeted at Brooks Stadium by Eagle Nation ahead of Myrtle Beach Bowl
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) - Ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Georgia Southern was greeted at Brooks Stadium by Eagle Nation.
Georgia Southern and Ohio kick off the college football bowl season at 11 a.m. from Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Watch the game on ESPN and our sports team will have highlights tonight on THE News!
