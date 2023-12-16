Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Georgia Southern ready for Myrtle Beach Bowl, fans celebrate with pep rally

Georgia Southern ready for Myrtle Beach Bowl, fans celebrate with pep rally
Georgia Southern ready for Myrtle Beach Bowl, fans celebrate with pep rally(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, Sc. (WTOC) - The Myrtle Beach Bowl is fast approaching, with just one more night before college football’s first bowl game of the season.

Eagle Nation showed their support for Georgia Southern at an organized pep rally Friday night at Broadway at the Beach.

See the game at 11 a.m. on ESPN Saturday, and stick with WTOC for postgame coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimani Gregory Griffin and Asante Marquell Mervin
Two people arrested after shooting at home in Bluffton
Talmadge Bridge
Possible options to replace the Talmadge include taller bridge, tunnel under the river
SNAP Benefits
Georgia Department of Human Services battling a backlog of SNAP renewals
How UPS drivers get packages delivered in time for the holidays
Caleb De’Raijwan Scott
Metter Police arrest suspect in home invasion

Latest News

One-on-one from Myrtle Beach: An interview with Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko
One-on-one from Myrtle Beach: An interview with Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko
One-on-one from Myrtle Beach: An interview with Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko
One-on-one from Myrtle Beach: An interview with Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko
Georgia Southern one of 12 Sun Belt teams in a bowl game this postseason
Georgia Southern one of 12 Sun Belt teams in a bowl game this postseason
THE News at 11
Georgia Southern one of 12 Sun Belt teams in a bowl game this postseason