Savannah Police Department takes 20 families on a shopping spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 20 families had the chance to go on a shopping spree Saturday Morning that’s all thanks to the Savannah Police Department.

Officers were paired up with a family as they shopped around crossing some things off their Christmas wish list.

Kids were grabbing everything from nerf guns, to dolls and more.

SPD says this is all in an effort to try and make Christmas morning a little brighter for these families.

And they say the whole day was worth it after being able to put a smile on each kid’s face.

“It’s about having that connection with them, it’s about engaging them and seeing their faces, seeing what they want, talking through the presents. A lot of thought goes into some of these presents so it’s a lot of discussion back and forth,” Assistant Chief Robert Gavin said.

Gavin says another big goal of today’s events was to let some of Savannah’s youth meet our law enforcement in an effort to get them more comfortable with police officers.

