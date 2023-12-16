Sky Cams
Slow first half leads to Myrtle Beach Bowl loss for Georgia Southern

The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football's first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top Georgia Southern 41-21 in Conway, South Carolina.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football’s first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top Georgia Southern 41-21 in Conway, South Carolina.(WTOC)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) - The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football’s first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top Georgia Southern 41-21 in Conway, South Carolina.

The Eagles turned the football over three times in the first two quarters, and it led to a 20-0 Bobcats lead at the break. Ohio led the total yardage 186 to 35.

In the second half, Georgia Southern showed life. After going down 27-0, running back David Mbadinga finishes off a 9 play, 69-yard drive to make it 27-7.

Georgia Southern would go on to put up 14 unanswered after another Bobcat score. They trailed just 34-21 with 13 minutes left in the game.

A slow first half cost the Eagles, ultimately falling 41-21 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Georgia Southern finishes the season 6-7 for the second consecutive year. They’re now 12-14 overall under Clay Helton.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

