Slow first half leads to Myrtle Beach Bowl loss for Georgia Southern

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) - The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football’s first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top Georgia Southern 41-21 in Conway, South Carolina.

The Eagles turned the football over three times in the first two quarters, and it led to a 20-0 Bobcats lead at the break. Ohio led the total yardage 186 to 35.

In the second half, Georgia Southern showed life. After going down 27-0, running back David Mbadinga finishes off a 9 play, 69-yard drive to make it 27-7.

Georgia Southern would go on to put up 14 unanswered after another Bobcat score. They trailed just 34-21 with 13 minutes left in the game.

A slow first half cost the Eagles, ultimately falling 41-21 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Georgia Southern finishes the season 6-7 for the second consecutive year. They’re now 12-14 overall under Clay Helton.

