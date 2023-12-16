U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg traveled to Georgia Friday.

His first stop was in Millen to discuss a $12 million railroad investment. Stop number two was right here in Savannah speaking about even more of the state’s transportation investments.

“This is a community that is experiencing a lot of growth, and at the same time, it’s not the biggest city so it doesn’t have the kinda of transit set up as you would in New York or L.A,” said Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Something GDOT is trying to change. They have begun to invest millions of dollars into Georgia transportation as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Under that law, the way Georgia Transportation could expect over $9.2 billion in funding over five years.

Which Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says is what we are beginning to see here with the announcements of many transportation projects across the Coastal Empire and Georgia.

“Now we are putting those dollars to work, from everything from helping CAT acquire these electric vans to work that is going on at the port of Savannah to airports to that railroad crossing I saw in Millen,” said Buttigieg.

The announcement of the plan for rail service from Savannah to Atlanta is part of the federal funding that Buttigieg says can benefit not only riders but also car drivers.

“If we can get passenger rail service there it will benefit everyone who decides to take that commute and it will even benefit the people who don’t because that means less congestion on the road,” said Buttigieg.

But it is always darkest before the dawn and before all these transportation improvements can be made, they have to be built, and that requires construction that GDOT is catching up on.

“We are doing projects that have been needed to be done for decades and it’s all happening now. “I recognize that there is going to be disruption when one of those projects is underway but it is creating a lot of good paying jobs, and on the other side of it there is an opportunity for a cleaner, greener, better commute,” said Buttigieg.

GDOT says that this is just one of the many plans that are currently being put in place all over Georgia.

