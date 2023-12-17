16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Lowcountry.

Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken tells WTOC that 16-year-old Daris Hernandez died at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree on Highway 17 in Ridgeland around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Hernandez was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other information on this crash has been released.

