16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Lowcountry.
Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken tells WTOC that 16-year-old Daris Hernandez died at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree on Highway 17 in Ridgeland around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Hernandez was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
No other information on this crash has been released.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.