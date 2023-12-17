2 dead after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Four people have been shot and two killed after an early morning shooting in Jasper County

The Sheriff’s Office says this happened before 2:30 a.m. at the Baba Bar in Ridgeland, just off of Okatie Highway.

Officials tells WTOC both people who were killed are male and the other two people that were shot are a male and a female.

There have been no arrests so far and SLED has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843)726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

