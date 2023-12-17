Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

CrossFit community gathers to support 10-year-old girl diagnosed with brain cancer

Ella Ealy
Ella Ealy(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CrossFit community in Savannah came together Saturday to support a brave 10-year-old girl named Ella Ealy.

In 2019 Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer, and although her family now lives in Florida her parents are high school sweethearts who met at the Savannah Arts Academy. 

After hearing that Ella’s cancer returned this past August, one of the couples’ high school friends decided to help out. She’s been raising money for weeks, culminating with a fundraising competition Saturday where every penny will go to help Ella have a great Christmas.

“We just had an idea that this year we wanted to support Ella and her family to complete her bucket list, so I started with phone calls to all of the gym owners in town just telling them hey do you guys want to participate in this competition fundraiser - everything is donated -  and they were all just ready to jump in,” Owner Danielle Williams said.

Williams says the fundraising efforts helped raise more than $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies
Treamon Lacy
Man who drove military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters unfit to stand trial
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash

Latest News

Holiday Inn event
Holiday Inn event underway at The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern University fall graduation ceremony
‘It was inspiring:’ Georgia Southern University fall graduation ceremony held Saturday
Savannah Police Department takes 20 families on a shopping spree
Savannah Police Department takes 20 families on a shopping spree
Wreaths Across America
Dozens gathered at Bonaventure Cemetery to honor veterans