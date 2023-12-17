CrossFit community gathers to support 10-year-old girl diagnosed with brain cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CrossFit community in Savannah came together Saturday to support a brave 10-year-old girl named Ella Ealy.

In 2019 Ella was diagnosed with brain cancer, and although her family now lives in Florida her parents are high school sweethearts who met at the Savannah Arts Academy.

After hearing that Ella’s cancer returned this past August, one of the couples’ high school friends decided to help out. She’s been raising money for weeks, culminating with a fundraising competition Saturday where every penny will go to help Ella have a great Christmas.

“We just had an idea that this year we wanted to support Ella and her family to complete her bucket list, so I started with phone calls to all of the gym owners in town just telling them hey do you guys want to participate in this competition fundraiser - everything is donated - and they were all just ready to jump in,” Owner Danielle Williams said.

Williams says the fundraising efforts helped raise more than $15,000.

