Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The first alert weather day is over. Rain chances should continue gradually decreasing over the next few hours as this system moves away from the area.

However, we’re still under wind advisories area-wide going into this evening as we track wind speeds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. By tomorrow morning, these should be back to breezy wind conditions with gusts up to 25 MPH expected throughout most of the day.

This will lead to “feels like’ temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s around the area tomorrow morning. Throughout the day, I’ll continue looking for sunny skies as high warm in the upper-50s to lower-60s that afternoon.

Before the next morning, we should have another cold front slide through the area. This will lead to chilly conditions throughout the mid-week, with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the lower 50s Tuesday & Wednesday.

Throughout the week, I’ll continue to track dry conditions with mostly sunny skies and no rain chances. Going into next weekend, highs should dance around the mid-60s with increasing cloud cover and rain chances going into Sunday night.

Right now, it is looking like we could track a wet and stormy Christmas Day. Be sure to stay updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.