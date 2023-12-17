First Alert Weather Day Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the rest of this evening, I’ll look for widespread rain chances to increase overnight into tomorrow. During this time, we are under multiple advisories and watches for high surf, coastal flooding, flood watch, etc...

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rainfall, flooding concerns, and damaging wind gusts. Right now, I expect the worst of these conditions to be from a few hours before daybreak through the early afternoon.

That is when I’ll look for the heaviest rainfall and worst windspeeds. During this time, we’ll look for higher tides that could cause more coastal flooding chances. Along with 30 to 40 MPH gusts, making any travel very difficult.

These winds will also lead to more beach erosion concerns. By the mid-afternoon, rain chances should begin to slowly decrease as the system pushes out of the area. However, I’ll still look for breezy wind and isolated rain chances into much of the evening.

Monday, I’ll look for low temps in the mid to lower 40s with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies. Then, we’ll track more cold air filtering in through the mid-week leading to the start temps in the mid to lower-30 and high in the lower 50s.

After that, we should start warming up slightly in the 2nd half of the week before more rain chances move into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.