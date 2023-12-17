Sky Cams
Holiday Inn event underway at The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We may not get a white Christmas in our area this year but you don’t have to see snow to get in the holiday spirit.

The arts center of Coastal Carolina has turned into “Holiday Inn” this month.

The beloved movie turned broadway musical tells the story of Jim Hardy who leaves the big city behind for a country life full of fun and music.

For David Grindrod, this is more than a job, it’s a lifelong dream for this performer turned director who been watching shows on Hilton Head since he was little.

“When I was a kid my grandparents lived on Hilton Head so I got to see shows herewhen I was a teenager my family was very excited about the beach. I just wanted to see 42nd street at the Arts Center. I got to perform here for the last couple of years and then this year I get to direct and choreograph which is very exciting. I think if that 12 year old was sitting right over there watching 42nd street knew I was doing that today I think he would be pretty excited.”

The show runs through christmas eve at the arts center of Coastal Carolina.

