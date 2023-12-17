Sky Cams
‘It was inspiring:’ Georgia Southern University fall graduation ceremony held Saturday

By Jasmine Butler
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University class of 2023 is closing one chapter of their lives... College. The University’s second fall graduation ceremony was held Saturday at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

“It has been life-changing,” Dr. Takeshi Brown said.

“It was inspiring. I was inspired by all of the people along the way that helped me,” Nursing Graduate Myra Finney said.

“It’s all about try to balance life. I mean I am a mom of two and it has not been easy but I made it.”

And even with challenges along the way, these graduates say the key was to “never give up.”

“Most mornings it’s like a roller coaster ride at my house. Some mornings I have clinicals at 6:30, I have a baby to drop off at daycare, so some days I feel like uh uh this is not for me. But I persevered and here I am today.”

Graduating with her Bachelors of Nursing, Myra Finney says the support of her friends is what inspired her to keep going. And if she had a message for upcoming students. She’d tell them.

“It’s going to feel like you can’t do it along the way but just keep pushing through. Because there’s days that I wanted to give up.. just take it one day at a time.”

But when she heard these words.

“Okay are you ready? Will all candidates please rise...”

She knew the journey was worth it.

“Eventually you’re going to make it and you’re going to be so proud of yourself”

This week, more than 2,000 students graduated across Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses.

