Wreaths for Warriors Walk hosts 17th annual wreath laying ceremony

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Wreaths for Warriors Walk held their 17th annual wreath laying ceremony.

Family members of fallen 3rd Infantry Division soldiers came together at Cottrell Field to lay wreaths along the tree line with their loved one’s name on them.

There was also a small ceremony held to honor those who lost their lives.

Some people that were out spoke on why today was important not only to families but to the community as well.

“It’s an incredibly humbling time.”

