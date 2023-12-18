Caesarstone Technologies announces closure of Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility impacting over 100 employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caesarstone Technologies, a company that specializes in countertops, recently announced the closing of their Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility as a a part of their company restructuring plan.

The closure of this facility contributes to approximately $20 million in savings annually by optimizing its global manufacturing footprint. However, as a result of this change, 129 employees will be laid off in the new year.

“Companies sometimes have to make difficult decisions, and we will miss having them as part of our business community. We are working with the company to help affected employees find the right fit at other area businesses that can certainly use their skill sets. While this is an unfortunate development, the good news is that we have many manufacturing jobs available in the region that could deliver new opportunities for these hardworking Caesarstone alumni,” said Jon Seagraves, Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman.

The Development Authority of Bryan County has created a map to view open positions in the county’s local industries.

