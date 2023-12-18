Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Caesarstone Technologies announces closure of Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility impacting over 100 employees

Caesarstone Technologies, a company that specializes in countertops, recently announced the...
Caesarstone Technologies, a company that specializes in countertops, recently announced the closing of their Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility as a a part of their company restructuring plan.(WTOC Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caesarstone Technologies, a company that specializes in countertops, recently announced the closing of their Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility as a a part of their company restructuring plan.

The closure of this facility contributes to approximately $20 million in savings annually by optimizing its global manufacturing footprint. However, as a result of this change, 129 employees will be laid off in the new year.

“Companies sometimes have to make difficult decisions, and we will miss having them as part of our business community. We are working with the company to help affected employees find the right fit at other area businesses that can certainly use their skill sets. While this is an unfortunate development, the good news is that we have many manufacturing jobs available in the region that could deliver new opportunities for these hardworking Caesarstone alumni,” said Jon Seagraves, Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman.

The Development Authority of Bryan County has created a map to view open positions in the county’s local industries.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
A 16-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football’s first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top...
Slow first half leads to Myrtle Beach Bowl loss for Georgia Southern

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Historic Bull Street library to re-open, December 18, 2023 following an extended closure due...
Historic Bull Street Library to re-open following an extended closure
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Another week, another nearly nine cent drop in gas prices for South Carolina motorists.
Falling gas prices continue in SC over past week