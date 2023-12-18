Changes coming to WTOC’s programming lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year will bring exciting changes to WTOC’s programming lineup.

THE 365 is a fresh alternative that will be on 11.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on 11.3.

With that change, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 11.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

