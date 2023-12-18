Sky Cams
Cooler, drier air settles in this week

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drier weather settles in as we start off the work week.

The wet weather from this weekend is gone, leading us to a decent morning commute. Inland areas will dip into the 40s this morning with lows closer to 50 degrees for coastal communities. It’ll be breezy today, but nothing like this weekend. The sustained wind will be from the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 25 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will climb to about 60 this afternoon, cooling quickly though the evening.

Colder air moves in tonight with lows near freezing Tuesday morning, go ahead and plan on it if you live west of I-95! Highs on Tuesday will only peak near 50 degrees. Wednesday morning will be even colder with upper 20s likely for inland communities and lows near freezing once again near Savannah.

Wednesday starts out near freezing once again followed by highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see this warming trend extend through the rest of the week. Thursday morning will be in the mid 30s around Savannah with highs near 60 degrees. Highs in the low to mid 60s hang out from the end of the week through the weekend.

There is a slight chance of rain on Sunday heading into Monday.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

