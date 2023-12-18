Sky Cams
Creative Coast begins Girls Code Savannah camp for Chatham Co. students

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Creative Coast has begun its 2023 Girls Code Savannah winter camp.

Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group partnered with Creative Coast to host this years winter camp.

The free youth coding program is for 5th to 8th grade girls attending Chatham County public schools.

Young ladies will learn to code and advance their websites with HTML and CSS.

Program coordinator, Lesli Ott, says this program is providing an advantage for the attendees.

“So much is coming at them that constantly keeps their imagination going, their creativity going. And at the same time is teaching them, maybe even a bit unbeknownst to them, real world skills around math and coding and syntax- things that a lot of people are learning even in college and adulthood.”

The camp has already started this morning and will continue until the 22nd. For those interested for next years camp, they ask for you to register on their website to ensure a spot.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

