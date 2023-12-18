Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning. (Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum, D'Quan Lee and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities recovered the body of a duck hunter who drowned in Lake Guntersville in Alabama early Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 22-year-old Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, never resurfaced after his kayak capsized while duck hunting around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Hardie was a former college baseball player and a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning.(Bremen City Schools)

Several departments and agencies assisted in the search and recovery of Hardie.

According to Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad, grass on the lake is the “most difficult part” of searching, rescuing and recovering on the lake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
A 16-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football’s first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top...
Slow first half leads to Myrtle Beach Bowl loss for Georgia Southern

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Log fumigation plant pulled after community backlash in Liberty Co.
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit