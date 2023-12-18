Eight Beach High students earn phlebotomy certification

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eight students in the Medical and Allied Health Professions Program at Alfred Ely Beach High School have earned their Phlebotomy certification.

This opportunity for students is made possible through the Office of College and Career Readiness (OCCR) and the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

The Beach High School Medical Clinic is a partnership between SCCPSS and St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System.

Camorera Swinton, Arianna Jackson, Z’Kaiyah Gray, Allan Oliva-Carrillo, Dekwan Jones, Wilmer Ruiz, Aaron Walker, and Nadine Placide earned their Phlebotomy certification.

