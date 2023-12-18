Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Eight Beach High students earn phlebotomy certification

Eight Beach High students earn phlebotomy certification
Eight Beach High students earn phlebotomy certification(SCCPSS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eight students in the Medical and Allied Health Professions Program at Alfred Ely Beach High School have earned their Phlebotomy certification.

This opportunity for students is made possible through the Office of College and Career Readiness (OCCR) and the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

The Beach High School Medical Clinic is a partnership between SCCPSS and St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System.

Camorera Swinton, Arianna Jackson, Z’Kaiyah Gray, Allan Oliva-Carrillo, Dekwan Jones, Wilmer Ruiz, Aaron Walker, and Nadine Placide earned their Phlebotomy certification.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
A 16-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
40 gunshots heard on video; resident frustrated by recent gun violence
The Myrtle Beach Bowl was college football’s first bowl game of the year, and it saw Ohio top...
Slow first half leads to Myrtle Beach Bowl loss for Georgia Southern

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Log fumigation plant pulled after community backlash in Liberty Co.
Log fumigation plant pulled after community backlash in Liberty Co.
Caesarstone Technologies, a company that specializes in countertops, recently announced the...
Caesarstone Technologies announces closure of Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility impacting over 100 employees
Historic Bull Street library to re-open, December 18, 2023 following an extended closure due...
Historic Bull Street Library to re-open following an extended closure