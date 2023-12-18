Sky Cams
Hardeeville to open the city’s first walking and biking pathway

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Hardeeville officials gathered at the Richard Gray Complex Park, on December 18, 2023, to open the city’s first walking and biking pathway.

The trail is just the first phase of a project to build a roughly four-mile path from city hall to the Hardeeville Recreation Center.

The current trail stretches just under a mile and features bridges, benches and winding paths to keep the walk interesting.

The South Carolina State Trails Coordinator made the trip down to the city to celebrate the opening.

“This is my first time seeing it completed, so it’s great to see. I know it will be used a lot by the community, and it was great working with them,” said Neal Hamilton, State Trails Coordinator, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

