Hilton Head Island takes ownership of Main St.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has recently taken ownership of an important road on the island.

“If you want to come in throughout the week we will be baking extra if you want to pick some stuff out.”

The holidays are typically jolly for local shops like the G-Free Spot Bakery.

“This is going to be where you see a lot of our specials. We have our scones today along with our gingerbread men.”

The festive theme continues in the business plaza outside, but driving in the area.

A road the town just got full ownership of.

“It is an integral part of the infrastructure here for mobility, access and safety,” Shawn Colin said.

The town says around a quarter of the island’s population lives right off this road, as it connects those residents to schools, the hospital and businesses like that bakery.

“Not just people on Hilton Head drive it, but you’ve got a bunch of business trucks and a bunch of tourists that use the road as well,” Ean Gardner said.

Along with those troubles, he says it’s not exactly an ideal drive into work.

“It’s a little bit of a hassle. Definitely watch out for potholes especially I mean, if you get a flat tire on that road it’s impossible to pull off.”

The town has owned part of Main Street for years, but with the full control they got in the last few weeks they’re now excited about bringing it all up to standard.

“Now that it’s under public ownership the town can spend money early on here on a maintenance project. We’ll start that around the third week of January.”

Colin says that project to fix the damaged asphalt and more should cost just over $100,000, with benefits tangible to drivers

”Having that road fixed means we’re probably going to have a lot more customers coming in on the daily.”

