Historic Bull Street library to re-open following an extended closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The historic Bull Street library is set to re-open to the public, December 18, 2023, following an extended closure due to renovations.

To celebrate the completion of this project, Bull Street library is hosting a free, all-day ‘Back to Bull Street’ celebration. Library staff will hold storytimes, adult crafts, and live music from classical guitarist Jeff Bianchi.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. and activities are expected to begin immediately following.

Bull Street Library has been closed since September 18, 2023 for a roof renovation project, meant to better protect the library’s spaces, preserve its collections, and prepare the building for future generations to enjoy one of the oldest libraries in the 16-branch Live Oak Public Library system.

“We are so excited to return to Bull Street Library after months away, and we want to celebrate with our community! We know how much this library means to you, and we’re happy to finally open to the public. Thank you all for your patience while the roofing project was completed. To celebrate, we’ve planned a full day of activities, music, and fun. We’re so excited to see each and every one of you again and welcome you back to Bull Street Library,” said Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director Lola Shelton-Council.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.