Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 12-18-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A breezy bright day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; we’ve all hit 60° but a little brisk out there. It’s about to get much colder as a cold front will sweep through tonight. Temperatures at our 5:22pm sunset will be about 57°. Temperatures drop quickly, so make sure you take care of your pets and plants sooner rather than later.

Daybreak Tuesday: 33 in Savannah with upper 20 in cities like Statesboro, Sylvania, and Hampton, even 34° at the beaches. A north breeze around 10mph will make it feel like the 20s for all of us! It’ll be a bright day but we only warm to 50°...BRRRR!

Wednesday: 29/54 and mostly sunny.

Thursday: 32/60 and mostly sunny.

Friday: 35/64 and mostly sunny.

This weekend we warm to the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies and right now just a slight chance of showers Sunday...I know. Rain on the weekend...oy.

And, at this time, there’s a decent chance for a wet Christmas as a warm front lifts through the Southeast on Christmas Day.

Marine: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN PLACE THOUGH TUESDAY MORNING...Tuesday...winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 4 to 5 ft. Wednesday...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 3 to 4 ft.

Stay Safe and Warm!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.