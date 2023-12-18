Log fumigation plant pulled after community backlash in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A controversial log treatment plant will not be opening in Liberty County.

The company made the announcement after receiving backlash from county leaders and residents.

The statement says, “Weyerhaeuser cares deeply about the health and safety of the communities where we operate. After listening to the concerns of leaders and citizens about the potential impact of our proposed log fumigation facility near Riceboro, we have decided to withdraw our plans for an export yard operation in Liberty County.”

It goes onto to say, “Although we believe fumigation would have been done safely and in full compliance with all state and federal laws, as we have demonstrated at multiple other locations, we recognize that we should have engaged with the local community and addressed potential concerns earlier in the process.”

The proposed facility would have been located off South Coast Highway. which is just outside of Riceboro.

Last week, Liberty County residents and state and local leaders brought up concerns about methyl bromide. Which is a highly toxic chemical used to fumigate timber.

County officials agreed with neighbors saying the chemical would be “detrimental to public health” if used at the proposed treatment facility.

You can read the full statement below:

“Weyerhaeuser cares deeply about the health and safety of the communities where we operate. After listening to the concerns of leaders and citizens about the potential impact of our proposed log fumigation facility near Riceboro, we have decided to withdraw our plans for an export yard operation in Liberty County.

Although we believe fumigation would have been done safely and in full compliance with all state and federal laws, as we have demonstrated at multiple other locations, we recognize that we should have engaged with the local community and addressed potential concerns earlier in the process.

Weyerhaeuser has a long history of operating in Georgia. We are proud to support local jobs and the region’s thriving forest industry, and we will continue to seek locations for the export yard that benefit local landowners and the broader community. In the meantime, our work on the proposed Jelk’s Pasture Planning Area, a separate project in Liberty County, will continue with the goal of creating an important economic development hub in the area.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.