New study from Johns Hopkins Medicine shows direct link between hearing loss, Dementia
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new study has shown a direct link between hearing loss and dementia and suggests older adults pay more attention to their hearing.
Dr. Cori Palmer of Expert Hearing Savannah joined Morning Break to help get word out about these new findings and why regular hearing tests are so important.
