“Night of Lights” show ending at Guido Gardens in Metter

By Ethan Stamm
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - After over 30 years, the ‘Night of Lights’ Show at Guido Gardens is coming to an end.

While bittersweet for many in this area, the people behind the scenes tell me it’s ending on a high note.

“It’s had its season. We’ve done it. We’ve done it well,” said Larry Guido, president of Guido Evangelistic Association.

Since 1991, the blissful decor of Guido Gardens’ ‘Night of Lights’ light show has been a source of Christmas joy for the people in and around Metter.

Michael Guido, the man who started the lights show, headed the entire operation until he passed away in 2009.

Now, speaking to his brother, Larry—whose wife has since taken over decoration duties—he says why now’s the time to turn out those lights.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s very very very very labor intensive. She begins working on the lights in July and August,” said Guido.

Maintaining the attention to detail for every display here at Guido Gardens is quite the task. With the success that the show has had, they feel like the mission has been accomplished.

Larry says while the Lights Show is officially ending here, they still have a lot in store for the future.

“The Light will never go out. We’re just showing the light in a different way,” said Guido.

The Guido Evangelistic Association has been incorporating all different kinds of lights here since the show first began all those years ago. He says they’ve remained committed to allowing the people of the community to enjoy them and, this week, they still can.

If you’d like to see all the lights on display here, the show will be open till this Christmas.

