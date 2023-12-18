Sky Cams
SLED investigating shooting that killed twins in Jasper Co.

(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend at a sports bar in the Riverwalk Business Park over the weekend.

That shooting left a pair of twin brothers dead, and two others injured.

While state law enforcement is leading the investigation, Hardeeville Police Officers were the first responders to the scene. They described what they saw in police reports.

A man told one of the officers that as soon as he heard gunfire, he hit the ground. Officers say that when they got to the scene, they found people running around the bar, screaming that people had been shot.

They found two injured men on the floor, one of them with a group kneeling next to him. One of the officers said he had to hold people back from the crime scene.

The Jasper County Coroner identified the two who were killed as 24-year-old twins Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp.

Hardeeville’s Police chief is asking for you to reach out if you have any information about what happened on Sunday.

“I don’t need to know who you are, all I need to know is the information. Give me the information and I’ll go forward with it,” said Chief Sam Woodward.

The chief say the community’s help is valuable to the department, since this isn’t the only shooting that’s currently being investigated.

“I won’t say it’s common. We’ve had some shootings here in the recent month, and we’re working on trying to solve a bunch of them now,” said Chief Woodward.

Law enforcement officials say this is an active investigation so be sure to stick with WTOC for any updates.

