Union Mission to serve up to 500 holiday meals to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays Union Mission will serve up to 500 holiday meals to local families and those in need, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Union Mission’s administrative parking lot.

Meals are being provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, Gulfstream’s catering group; This event is free and open to the public.

Union Mission will additionally provide free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet.

This year, Union Mission was able to partner with multiple businesses, churches, and community members to provide Christmas gifts to 88 children and 117 adults within their comprehensive programs.

“The holidays are widely regarded as the season of giving,” said Michael Traynor, President & CEO of Union Mission. “Lending a helping hand to someone in need around this time of year can have an especially huge impact. Union Mission is proud to partner with so many in our community to assist those in need.”

With the winter season and colder weather upon us, Union Mission will open the doors to allow additional homeless individuals and families to stay when the temperature drops below 40 degrees. Hats, gloves, sleeping bags, toiletries and personal care items are currently still needed.

Donations can be dropped off at 125 Fahm Street between Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

