Wayne County officials see minimal storm damage

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday’s storm brought heavy rainfall and strong winds throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry leading to some damage and power outages.

The county’s emergency management team says that as soon as it was safe to, crews got out to start working on those damages.

The county’s EMA director says the area saw about 24 hours of straight rain.

“We had anywhere between three and a half to four inches across the county and we did have some gusts, up to 35-40 mile an hour winds,” Donnie Ray said.

That rain and wind leading to some damage across the county.

“We did have one tree fall across a road when a car drove into it.”

“And then we also had a tree fall on a shelter, covering a car also.”

Another major concern anytime there’s heavy rainfall in Wayne County is road conditions.

There are about 480 miles of dirt roads throughout the county which can sometimes wash out.

Luckily this weekend’s storm didn’t impact too many of them.

“We only had two roads that was impassible. and they got them back, they’re passible as of right now,” Ray said.

Ray says a few homes did lose power, but it was all restored fairly quickly.

One thing he says everyone should keep in mind when storms like this happen is to avoid downed power lines.

“With the tree’s being down, we always tell them to stay away from the trees and power lines.”

“Do not mess with them until we get to them and make sure there’s no wires in them.”

If you have any trees or branches down or if your roads need any work after this storm, the emergency management team says all you have to do is call them and they’ll come out as soon as possible.

