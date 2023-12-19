Body of soldier recovered in the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The body of a 3rd ID soldier who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge has been recovered.

The Public Affairs Office at Fort Stewart said the Savannah Police Department identified remains found in the Savannah River on Wednesday, Dec. 13, as those of Spc. Estephan Nielsen.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Nielsen, and we offer our sincerest condolences to his Family and friends,” said Col. Ryan Sullivan, commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. “He was a valuable member of our unit, and we are working tirelessly to provide support to his Family and members of our team during this difficult time.”

Nielsen joined the Army in March 2017 and served as a motor transport operator. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Fort Stewart said he recently returned from a rotational deployment to Europe.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line.

