Bundle up! We're in for a cold and sunny day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning.

Lows will drop near freezing this morning with some wind chills even in the 20s possible! Grab a jacket or coat before heading out the door. This will be our coolest day of the week with temperatures still in the mid 40s at lunchtime with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees this afternoon. 30s quickly return after sunset with a cold morning ahead. Prepare for freezing temperatures!

Wednesday morning will be even colder with upper 20s likely for inland communities and lows near freezing once again near Savannah. Add in the wind and it will feel even colder! Our afternoon will be a bit warmer than Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s. There will be a few more clouds around, but dry weather will still persist across the area.

We’ll see this warming trend extend through the rest of the week. Thursday morning will be in the mid 30s around Savannah with highs near 60 degrees. Highs in the low to mid 60s hang out from the end of the week through the weekend.

If you are traveling this weekend, Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of rain late Sunday but most of the rain will move in on Christmas itself. Keep that in mind if you are driving or flying on Monday!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

