Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion’s sister says the singer has lost control of her muscles as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

In 2022, Dion announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which causes spasms and muscle rigidity.

Earlier this year, the recording artist canceled all her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 due to the diagnosis.

Dion’s sister addressed the star’s current condition in an interview with French Canadian magazine 7 Jours last week.

Claudette Dion said her sister still hopes to get back on stage eventually but can’t control her muscles at the moment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
A 16-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash
Log fumigation plant pulled after community backlash in Liberty Co.

Latest News

File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
Phony restaurant listing on DoorDash creates headache for pizzeria and its customers, manager says
Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that...
2 good Samaritans, including doctor, killed after helping stuck driver on Interstate highway
Neveah, left, 6, and brother, Choncey, 4, play at home in Oakland, Calif., on Friday Nov. 24,...
Many kids are still skipping kindergarten. Since the pandemic, some parents don’t see the point