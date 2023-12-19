Checkers on DeRenne Ave. temporarily closed after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New video shows caution tape still up in the aftermath of a fire at the Checkers on DeRenne Avenue.

Savannah Fire tells WTOC this happened early Sunday morning.

The fire started near the deep fry station in the kitchen.

Firefighters found cooking oil and paper products on fire when they got there.

Savannah Fire says they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

According to the sign outside the restuarant, it is temporarily closed.

