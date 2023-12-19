Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of a piece of land in Pooler is once again up in the air.

The former Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler closed two years ago.

Developers had plans to purchase the land as well as the neighboring homes to build a warehouse and storage developments but they pulled the request at Monday night’s city council meeting saying they did not think they would find an investor in time.

The clock is ticking on a contract between 96 homeowners and the developers for what would be the site of a new warehouse. The only problem is no funding.

“They are trying to find someone else to back the project.”

Developers originally coming before the city council seeking conditional use for a warehouse and storage development, but in that same meeting pulled the offer saying, “they don’t see them finding an investor in the next 10 days.”

Without an investor and the contract, only days away from expiring, residents in that neighboring community are left scrambling. Richard Mcaleer is a homeowner who has seen his neighbors bank on this project going through.

“A few of my neighbors they did by land, they did clear land off. They went as far as get blueprints done on their houses and even begin to build and now they are stuck in limbo in what to do.”

Mcaleer says that this all started around three years ago when he and his neighbors were given an offer they just couldn’t refuse. After deciding to purchase the speedway lot, the developers saw the opportunity to expand by purchasing Mcaleer and his neighbors homes. Since then it has been a waiting game - one that just got longer.

“I don’t think this will be the last of it. Eventually it will sell, it may be longer than anticipated, but I do think, at least I do hope that it will happen.”

At the meeting, some of the residents did speak about potentially petitioning the city to rezone that land back to residential so that they can keep it and sell it off as a last resort.

