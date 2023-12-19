Sky Cams
GBI investigating deadly Glennville shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Glennville Monday.

The shooting happened near Martin Luther King Drive and Church Drive around 6:05 p.m.

Glennville Police Department officers and Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple 911 calls which reported a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 32-year-old Tyrice Harkeem Tigner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tigner died on the way to the hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6778, or the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

