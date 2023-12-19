Sky Cams
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball wins seventh straight game in Coastal Empire Eagle Classic

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since 2001, Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball is on a win streak of at least seven games.

The Eagles topped Hampton 74-48 Tuesday afternoon at Enmarket Arena in game one of the Coastal Empire Eagle Classic.

Terren Ward led all scorers with 24 points, highlighted by a 12 of 16 mark from the free throw line.

Georgia Southern (9-2) plays two more games in 2023 before beginning Sun belt play at home versus Troy on January 4th.

