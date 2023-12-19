‘I’m very sorry:’ Pooler mayor addresses fall out of developers pulling plan to purchase Oglethorpe Speedway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - After a deal centered around the purchase of Oglethorpe Speedway fell through, homeowners in a Pooler neighborhood took their frustrations to city council Monday night.

Tuesday, we’re hearing from the city about this major change in the last 24 hours.

“I feel like their getting trampled on and it pisses me off.”

96 residents thought they’d be selling their homes in the area of the old Oglethorpe Speedway for over a year until the developer’s offer fell through in the last few weeks.

“This is a sad situation.”

Neighbors say offers for their homes came in above expectations, making them hopeful. They say the selling process was already a few steps down the road with contracts signed and some even receiving initial payments but Mayor Rebecca Benton says the money a developer was going to use for the rest of the payments dried up leaving a few homeowners in limbo.

“I’m very sorry. It was... It did seem too good to be true quite frankly, it was just everything was legitimate, and the financing fell through,” said Mayor Benton.

City of Pooler records show the developer’s application included blueprints on how they would use the 300 acres made of residential and Oglethorpe Speedway property. The application says it would be predominantly used for warehouse storage and truck terminal.

Mayor Benton says the city changed the area’s zoning designation from residential to light industrial.

Some neighbors say when that happened, their taxes went up and now that the deal to sell has fallen through... they want it switched back and their taxes back to normal. The mayor, who only has a few weeks left at her post, says the next administration can take the zoning designation back to residential in 2024.

“They can do a comprehensive rezoning of the speedway and those houses back to a residential use and we don’t need a petition because it’s such a large area.”

WTOC has reached out to the representative for the developer who was supposed to buy that land and are waiting to hear back.

