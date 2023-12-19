Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison following altercation with another inmate

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate is dead after an altercation with another inmate at Coastal State Prison.

This happened December 13. Georgia Department of Corrections identified the inmate as Ryan Archer.

Archer was sentenced to 10 years, serve 2 for possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine out of Spalding County, with a maximum release date of June 2024.

Archer’s body was turned over to the county coroner and transported to the GBI crime lab to determine the official cause of death.

The death is being investigated by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards.

The investigation is ongoing.

