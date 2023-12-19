Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle's Tuesday WX Forecast 12-19-2023

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure is in control after a cold front moved in and out early this morning with little fanfare. A few of us have reached 50° this afternoon including Savannah, Beaufort, Richmond Hill, Jesup, Alma, and Brunswick. Temperatures at 5:23pm sunset will be 45°. Protect those pets and plants tonight.

Daybreak Wednesday will be our coldest morning with upper 20s for Statesboro to Hampton to Vidalia; freezing for Savannah, and just above freezing for the islands. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and low 50s for highs.

Thursday 30/60 and mostly sunny.

Friday: 34/65 with a little more cloud coverage but overall mostly sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday we warm to the mid 60s for afternoon highs with a slight chance of showers on Sunday evening.

An area of low pressure and a warm front will approach from the southeast and become stationary on Christmas Day, meaning overcast skies and 60% of scattered rain for the holiday lasting into Tuesday.

MARINE: Wednesday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Thursday...N winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Friday...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft.

Stay Safe and Warm!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

