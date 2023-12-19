Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America

By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the non-profit “Pure Earth,” lead poisoning affects 1 in 3 children worldwide.

Lead exposure in children can lead to lower IQ, behavioral and cognitive problems, and as many studies suggest, a proclivity for violence later in life.

According to a study by the USGS and DOJ, once the US stopped putting lead in gasoline, 20 years later, violent crime dropped nearly 78 percent in some cities.

While the US has made strides to abate lead - a new initiative is hoping to knock it out entirely.

“We’re helping connect 200 communities to the historic funding for lead replacement from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” said Wendi Wilkes of the EPA.

The “Get Out the Lead Initiative” is a 50 billion dollar investment - with the goal of replacing lead lines by 2026.

But it’s massive problem to tackle. If your house was built before 1986, you might have lead pipes.

“the highest risk community is for exposure to lead, and drinking water are historically low income communities and communities of color.,” said Wilkes. “The reason for this is relatively simple. Where it led service lines exist intersects with where most low income housing and older housing stock exists.”

Drew McCartor with the non-profit PureEarth describes the decision to add lead to paint, pipes and gasoline like this:

“One of the largest mass poisoning decisions in human history.”

Wilkes says they’re identifying the highest-risk communities through lead testing, but are also asking communities to reach out for replacements by visiting EPA.GOV/TA

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
A 16-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Ridgeland
Land of former Oglethorpe Speedway
Developers pull plan to purchase land of former Oglethorpe Speedway, surrounding land
Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd
Southbound Highway 17 between Quacco, Little Neck Rd. reopened after crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Phil Cromer
Phil Cromer sworn in as Beaufort mayor
Savannah City Council votes to rezone land on Wild Heron Road in Georgetown
President Joe Biden attends a funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day...
Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court