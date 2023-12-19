Sky Cams
New judge assigned for Alex Murdaugh’s motion requesting a new trial involving murders of his wife and son

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - A new judge has been assigned for Alex Murdaugh’s motion requesting a new trial involving the murders of his wife and youngest son.

According to the South Carolina state supreme court, justice Jean Toal will now decide on all motions related to the case.

This comes after Judge Clifton Newman requested to be removed from all post-trial matters related to the case.

Right now, Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Murdaugh’s legal team wants a new trial based on a claim that the Colleton county clerk of court tampered with the jury during the murder trial.

