New Tacos + Tequila location to open in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Tacos and Tequila is opening a second location in Pooler!

The new location’s food and liquor licenses were approved at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Originally opening three years ago, the establishment has been a hot spot for Savannah.

Now, the Pooler community can expect a grand opening in about six months.

“Everybody, first of all welcome to Tacos and Tequila on Habersham, but also you have another house in Pooler. I don’t know the address but it’s going to be soon and everybody is welcome. We are going to treat you like you’re in your own house, because you are apart of the family of tequila town,” said manager Ivan Garcia.

The new Tacos and Tequila will be on Pooler Parkway near Tanger Outlets.

